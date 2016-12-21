The CVRD received an Honourable Mention from the BC Community Energy Association for their work to reduce energy consumption and green house gas emissions at the Island Savings Centre.

In 2015, the centre cut their natural gas consumption in half, and electricity consumption by 20-percent, equalling a savings of 140 thousand dollars in energy costs and 250 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Board Chair Jon Lefebure says staff worked really hard to bring these energy upgrades to the facility.

The award was presented to the CVRD at the December 14 meeting,