Overdose prevention sites will continue to be set up in high-risk communities across the province.

And that’s particularly important now that the number of deaths from the use of illicit drugs hit the highest mark ever in BC in November.

The provincial health officer, Dr. Perry Kendall says overdose prevention sites are part of the answer and they provide a point of contact for users who may want help with their drug addiction…..

128 people, or almost 4 every day, died as a result of illicit drug use in November. 755 have died so far this year – 139 of the deaths were in the Vancouver Island Health Authority jurisdiction.

Kendall says there are hundreds of families grieving and front line workers are stressed so officials are looking at getting more supports in place.