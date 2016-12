Oceanside RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a 33 year old Parksville man.

Derek Ian McRae was reported missing by his family last Wednesday.

He has not been seen for ten days now.

McRae was reportedly homeless at the time of his disappearance.

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 225 pounds, has very short dark hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

When last seen, McRae had scruffy facial hair.