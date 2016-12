The 200,000 dollar skate park at Crofton is about 60 per cent complete.

Ernie Mansueti, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Municipality of North Cowichan says the community has been great to work with….

The new skate park is located on a one point 2 acre piece of property on Chaplin Street that’s owned by the Municipality.

As long as the weather cooperates, Mansueti figures the park should be open by the end of next month.