Canadian Blood Services does not shut down its operations over the holidays.

Ann Chabert says it’s easier than ever to make arrangements for an appointment to donate blood at a location of your choice on-line at blood dot ca….

In the Cowichan Valley, there is a blood donor clinic at the Island Savings Centre from December 27th through to the 29th and there’s one at the Mill Bay Community League Hall on January 2nd. There’s also one in Ladysmith Thursday (Dec 22) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.