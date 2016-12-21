The City of Nanaimo is moving ahead with plans for an events centre but ultimately the decision will come to a referendum.

Council passed a series of recommendations in order to get the homework done prior to that referendum which could happen in the first quarter of 2017.

Mayor Bill McKay says some money is going to have to be spent on the proposed events centre whether or not the City ends up proceeding with it…..

The recommendations council has approved include entering into negotiations with the WHL about having a team in Nanaimo, reviewing locations for the centre, and continuing with public engagement.

They also include securing the services of numerous professionals including a legal advisor, financial advisor, project manager, professional events centre management firm and a professional architect firm.