A 12,500 dollar donation to the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association is a timely one.

The cash is coming from the latest meeting of the 100 Women Who Care Mid Island group.

The president of the board of the directors of the Resources Centre, Marsh Stevens says the organization was in critical need of funding when the cash came from the 100 Women group…… //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/stevens-2.wav