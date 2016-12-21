A man is suspected of spending a couple of hours trapped in his vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway early this morning (Wed).

Nanaimo RCMP say they were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Parkway between the interchanges of Cedar Road and Fifth Street around 3:30.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue had to use the jaws of life to get the man out of the Toyota Corolla.

Investigators believe the driver, after completing his shift at 12:30, may have fallen asleep and left the roadway driving into a tree.

A passerby noticed the vehicle in the median on the Parkway around 3:30.

The driver was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with injuries to both of his legs and a dislocated hip.