Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House

The president-elect of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board figures the new program, to help first time homebuyers own their own home, will give some people the leg up that they need.

Janice Stromar says first time buyers do have a hard time saving for a downpayment on a house….

There has been a shortage of homes on the market, however, with the demand exceeding supplies over the last year.