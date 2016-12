The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is encouraging travelers to be prepared when flying with family during the holiday season.

Mathieu Larocque has a tip for anyone traveling with gifts.

Larocque says another important rule that travelers often forget is that liquids or gels over 100-millilitres are not allowed in carry-on luggage.

He also wants to remind families that there is a family/special needs lane for anyone who needs some extra help at the checkpoint.