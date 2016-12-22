Brianna Thorne, who is taking adult basic education courses at VIU Cowichan, says the help that the campus’s Financial Aid department and Galaxy Motors, through the Galaxy Foundation, were able to provide has enabled her to come back to school.

VIU Cowichan Campus saw the number of students reaching out for financial aid has skyrocketed in the past semester.

Warren Weir says 117 students got approved for the Adult Upgrading Grant this semester, which is three times more than last semester. He says VIU wants to continue enabling adults by breaking down barriers that may hold them back.

Galaxy Motors also teamed up with VIU to offer 2 thousand dollars for the Adult Basic Education emergency fund, in addition to a number of other awards and grants.