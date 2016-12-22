The Pacific Marine Mammal Coordinator with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is praising the Sunshine Coast for their quick response surrounding the whale that died on the shores of Sechelt.
Paul Cotrell says they don’t always get the carcass in a fresh state to be able to conduct a necropsy….
Cotrell says the animal was identified as J 34 was which is a southern killer whale that’s a part of the endangered southern resident population.
He says the skeleton is going to the Sechelt First Nation for a social ceremonial display.
