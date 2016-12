B-C Ferries crews are gearing up for the holiday season.

More than 135 extra sailings have been added to accomodate the extra traffic expected over the next few days.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says today (DEC 23rd) is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period…’

Marshall notes the 26th, 27th, and 28th are also expected to be busy, with the 27th being the busiest day after Christmas.