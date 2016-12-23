A Winter Wonderland Carnival in Lake Cowichan is just one of the many holiday events across the Cowichan Valley.

Tanya Kaul is the Recreation Programmer at Cowichan Lake Rec Centre.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Tanya-Winter.wav

A Winter Wonderland Carnival is happening today from 6-8pm. Entry is 12-dollars per family.

Today is also the last day to hop on the Christmas Express at the Forest Discovery Centre. The steam train leaves every 20 minutes from 4:30 to 8:30.

New Years Eve celebrations are taking place at the Cowichan Lake Recreation Centre and Island Savings Centre, so parents bring in 2017 with their kids before heading out for the evening. The event takes place from 5-8pm.

Kaul says there will even be a balloon drop to bring in 2017 at 7:45. Families must pre-register by December 28th for the event at Cowichan Lake for 10-dollars per family.

The Island Savings Centre New Years Eve celebration is a free drop in celebration with bouncy castles, photo booths, skating and an early countdown at 8pm.