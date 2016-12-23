Police are seeking the public’s help following an the attempted abduction of a 21 year old woman.

Mounties say around 2:30 Thursday afternoon a woman, who had been walking in the area of Lambert Avenue and Harewood Road when a new silver, shiny four door car, with “a long front” and “shiny new rims” pulled up to her as she turned onto Lambert Ave from 5th Street.

The driver asked her for directions but when she turned to walk away the passenger rear door opened and another man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her in the vehicle.

She pulled away and kicked the man who let go.

She ran for home, was not injured but was shaken.

The driver is descibed as a man of middle eastern descent in his 20’s.

The passenger is also being described as being of middle Eastern descent, had dark facial hair and a tattoo on his forearm.