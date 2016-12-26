Police are asking residents to make sure their cars are left locked and valuables remain out of sight.
Constable Rob Gardner says police respond to car thefts on a regular basis…
Gardner says anyone with concerns can contact their local police detachment.
If you are off to visit family over the holidays, or just getting out of dodge over the Christmas season the RCMP want you to ensure your property is secure.
RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says be careful what you post on social media…..
O’Brien says if you are going away make sure to cancel your newspaper and put your mail on hold.
He says timers are great for keeping criminals guessing as to whether or not you are home.