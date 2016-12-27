A necrospy on an endangered killer whale found floating in the water off the Sunshine Coast last week is finished.

Officials say it appears the 18 year old male orca suffered blunt-force trauma to its head and neck.

Paul Cottrell, Pacific marine mammal co-ordinator with Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the damage may have been caused by a vessel but investigators are waiting on test results to determine exactly what happened.

The orca, known as J34, was part of the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

At least three other animals in the group have died this year.

Photo courtesy DFO.