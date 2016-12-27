Most of the birds from the Parrot Refuge near Coombs have been moved to a large site in Vancouver.

There are still about 50 birds in the Nanaimo facility, but they will be heading to the Vancouver facility soon too.

Jan Robson, with the Greyhaven Bird Society says about half of the birds have been placed in a forever home….

Robson says the adoptions are ongoing…

She says many people, who have adopted birds, say their bird that seemed sickly at first, is now thriving and is the centre of attention in the household.