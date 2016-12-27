A new cold weather shelter in Ladysmith is still being renovated but in the meantime, for those who need it, the shelter is operating out of the Bethel Church.

Marsh Stevens, president of the Board of Directors for the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association says it won’t be long before the new shelter in the Rialto building is open….

Stevens says the numbers of people coming into the shelter in Ladysmith varies depending on the weather conditions but if it keeps even one person out of the cold, it’s worth it.