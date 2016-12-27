Around 500 students, from 19 universities across the country, will descend on Nanaimo next week.

They will be coming to participate in the MBA Games, hosted by Vancouver Island University.

Omar Karim, chairman of the local committee and a VIU Alumni, says it’s the first time in 30 years the national event will be held in BC…..

The MBA games include case competitions for students in business programs, sports activities and spirit events which include fundraising, opening ceremony performances and a social media challenge.

The events will be taking place at the Nanaimo VIU campus, Milner Gardens and Woodland as well as at the seaside garden in QualicumBeach.

All the student competitors are staying at Parksville’s Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre.