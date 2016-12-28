Nanaimo RCMP are looking for any witnesses to a head on collision that happened on Tuesday around 5 o’clock.

It happened at the intersection of the Island Highway and 107th Avenue.

A woman driving a GMC Safari, was heading north on the Island Highway when her vehicle was struck by a grey Honda Civic attempting to turn left onto 107th Street.

The drivers were not able to take evasive action and the vehicles struck almost head on.

The driver and the passenger in the grey Honda Civic were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, by ambulance, where they were treated for their injuries.

The driver of the Safari did not receive significant injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors to this incident.