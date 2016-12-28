North Cowichan Duncan RCMP say panhandling is becoming an increasing problem at a number of major intersections in the area. Constable Amron Russell says while panhandling is a ticketable offence, the number one concern is safety.
Russell suggests community members who want to help should donate to local food banks, churches or community initiatives instead.
Russell says the Social Planning Cowichan website is a great local resource for people who may need an extra hand, or anyone looking to help.