The NDP MLA for Nanaimo/North Cowichan says, looking back on 2016, the U.S. election was one of the major events for him.

Doug Routley says that’s because of what it may mean for BC going forward…..

Looking ahead to 2017, most BC politicians are thinking about the provincial election in May.

Routley says an NDP win at the polls would see an end to MSP premiums and improved relationships with First Nations which would, economically, benefit all of BC. (sv dec 15-16)