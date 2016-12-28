Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House

It was a rough year for realtors with a lack of inventory on the market and lots of buyers.

The president-elect of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board is Janice Stromar…

Stromar says the BC Real Estate Association is predicting a drop in home sales of 15 per cent in 2017.

She says that’s as a result of government intervention with the 15 per cent home tax of foreign home buyers and tighter mortgage rules.

Stromar says the first time homebuyers program is a plus though, and should help some people get into the market.