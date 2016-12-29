It’s been an exciting year at the Cowichan Valley School District.

Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says one of the biggest highlights is that enrolment was up for the second year in a row, which means the district did not need funding protection. With the enrolment increase, the district saw a funding increase of approximately 2.6 million dollars.

The Cowichan Valley School District 79 welcomed more than 200 new students this fall, bringing the total number of students to 7605. Spilsbury says progress on the new curriculum will continue in 2017, among other highlights.