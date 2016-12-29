The Mayor of Duncan says progress on a number of big projects was made this year.
Phil Kent says the city partnered with Cowichan Tribes and the CVRD to complete the diking along the river to protect the community from future flood risk.
This year, Kent says the city of Duncan completed road reconstruction in a number of areas like Canada avenue, and did seismic upgrades to the local fire hall to help the crews respond effectively to bigger emergencies.
The amalgamation study for Duncan and North Cowichan also saw much progress in 2016, and will continue throughout the new year. Kent says this is a major undertaking that he hopes to see evolve in the new year. He says council developed terms of reference for a citizens’ assembly which will come together in the new year.
10 thousand invitations were sent out earlier this month for residents to participate in the citizens assembly.