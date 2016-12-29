E-Comm receives about one point 3-5 million calls every year to 9-1-1.

The organization has released its top ten list of nuisance calls and they include someone asking about a broken gym locker and someone enquiring about job opportunities with the police.

Jasmine Bradley says any time a 9-1-1 line is taken up for a reason that does not require immediate action from emergency services, lives could be at risk….

Other nuisance calls recieved by 9-1-1 call takers include a call about a big spider in the bathroom, complaints that someone couldn’t get into a nightclub, calls about teenagers that refuse to do chores and requests for the non-emergency number. (sv dec 29-16)