The Nanaimo Ladysmith NDP MP says she will continue her discussions with the powers-that-be on getting some permanent green jobs in our region in 2017.

Sheila Malcolmson says she’s also looking forward to discussions in the House of Commons on her abandoned vessel bill, especially after getting some recognition in the House on one vessel in particular…..

Malcolmson says, for 2016, there was a good debate in Ottawa on teen suicide and on the misallocation of funding for First Nations children who get much less federal funding that do kids anywhere else in the country.

She says one of the biggest disappointments for 2016 was the approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.