Governor General David Johnston says elder Ellen White is being appointed to the order for her work as an elder and community leader, and for her efforts to preserve the local language.

White’s grandson says her publications and work in the education system helped to build shared understandings and appreciation for the richness and depth of the Coast Salish culture.

She is the author of multiple books on Coast Salish stories and worked as an advocate for the community to establish good working relationships and improved quality of life by securing essential services such as water and electricity for the community.