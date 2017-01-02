With the new year, changes have come into effect for the 2017 camping reservation service in BC.

The mid-March ‘opening day’ for reservations has been eliminated.

Now reservations can be made four months in advance and measures have been put in place to prevent the reselling of reservations.

Some parks are participating in a pilot project where the maximum length of stay is limited to seven days during the peak camping season to provide more camping opportunities.

Of the approximate 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately 55 per cent are reservable while 45 per cent remain on a first-come, first-serve basis.