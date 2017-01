The new updated property assessments for 2017 will be released Tuesday (Jan 3, 2017).

2017 Assessment Notices will be mailed to property owners throughout this week.

The 2017 property assessments will be based on market values as of July 1st, 2016.

Once you get your notice, you can log on to bc assessment dot ca to compare it to others in your area.

The website will also list the 2017 top valued residential properties for all of BC as well as a regional breakdown.