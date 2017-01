BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen is scheduled for a refit from tomorrow to February 8th, affecting service between Salt Spring Island and Saanich.

Darin Guenette with BC Ferries says customers will notice that the relief vessel has less space for vehicles. However, the Queen of Cumberland will be deployed during weekday mornings to better meet expected demand.

Guenette says the work on Skeena Queen is part of regulatory and preventative maintenance planning.