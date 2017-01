The MP for Cowichan Malahat Langford says 2016 has been a year of transition and growth.

Alistair McGregor shares some big highlights from last year, saying he did as much as he could to raise the issue of the contaminated soil dump in Shawnigan Lake and will continue to do so this year.

McGregor says after a 78-day election campaign in 2015, people are seeing the merit in the idea of putting a limit on the length of elections.