Property Assessments are in the mail.

Christopher Whyte with B-C Assessment says in general, property owners will see an increase in assessed value this year.

Whyte notes that if you have a question about your assessment, you can go online to e-value BC or contact your local assessment office.

He notes the deadline to file an appeal of your assessment is the end of the month.

Those seeing the highest increases are in Vancouver, Squamish, Burnaby, Tri-Cities, Richmond, Surrey and on the North Shore where some increases were around the 40 per cent mark.