The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now looking into the discovery of a body in Nanaimo on Monday.

Normally, when an investigation is turned over to the Office it’s to investigate whether or not police have any connection to the death in any way.

The Nanaimo RCMP contacted the organization about the death, but no details have been released about how police may have been involved with the man before he died. If the Office finds no connection, the case is released back into the jurisdiction where it first was initiated.