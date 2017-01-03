The first Bachelor of Education class will be graduating this year at the Cowichan Campus of Vancouver Island University, after completing the five-year program.

Academic Administrator Warren Weir says this is just one of the many highlights we have to look forward to this year. Weir says they are also introducing a new unique course called the Indigenous and Western Sciences of Plants and the Environment.

Dr. Suzie Nilson, a VIU Biology Professor, and Stella Johnny, a Traditional Knowledge Keeper from Cowichan Tribes, are working together to teach the new course that starts this month.