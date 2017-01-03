Land use issues and new developments will continue as a top priority throughout 2017.

After a community planning exercise, and a review of the official community plan, Mayor Jon Lefebure says the Donnay Drive proposal is expected to return to council in the new year.

North Cowichan Council also expects to tackle a number of issues including outdoor burning, and conditions at Quamichan Lake.

In the new year, North Cowichan will also be looking at a new zoning bylaw to allow suites in all zoning categories, set densities within the urban growth boundary, and restrict development in rural areas.