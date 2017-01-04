When Kinder Morgan officials decide to go ahead with their pipeline expansion project in BC, the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation says they’ll have 5 shovel ready projects on the Island.

The Corporation, which is industry funded to the tune of about 10 million dollars a year, plans to invest in 5 oil spill response bases, with Nanaimo being the main base.

Michael Lowry says it means the base in Duncan will be moved to the Harbour City.

The other bases would be set up on the south and west coasts of the Island.

Lowry says Kinder Morgan is expected to make a final investment decision in the first quarter of this year and once that decision is made, shovels would be in the ground for the new bases which would be ready to open in spring of 2018.