The planning to replace the 48 year old Cowichan Valley District Hospital is continuing and in the meantime, the North Island Hospitals Project is heading into the final stretch of construction.

The facilities need to be ready for occupancy in March so the transition and training of staff can begin.

Chief Project Officer Tom Sparrow says there’s still a lot of work to do before the facilities are ready to go…

The new Comox Valley and Campbell River Hospital are scheduled to open in September.