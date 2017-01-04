The Nature Conservancy of Canada is setting a goal to conserve one million acres of ecologically important land and water in BC by Earth Day 2020.

Currently, they are sitting at 980 thousand acres. Director of Development Michael Curnes says BC residents can help meet this goal by donating to the cause.

Curnes says the Nature Conservancy of Canada has been named the top environmental charity in the country by MoneySense magazine for seven years running.

The Nature of Conservancy of Canada protects more than 2.8 million acres across the country, including local areas like the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve and the Chase Woods Nature Preserve.