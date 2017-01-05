North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP found more than 12 drivers speeding through the school zone in just one hour at Prevost Elementary Thursday morning.

Constable Amron Russel with the Traffic and Community Engagement Unit says they found one motorist traveling at twice the speed limit through the 30 kilometre school zone.

Motorists caught speeding were issued either verbal warnings, written warnings or tickets.

The speed limit in school zones are 30 kilometres an hour from 8am to 5pm on Monday to Friday.