The Nanaimo Harbour was a busy place Thursday morning, when a pair of Humpback whales made a visit.

Keith McIntyre, who has lived on Protection Island for 50 years spotted the whales…..

The Wild Ocean Whale Society had reported late last month that although the inclement weather had slowed reported sightings, there were still whales, including Humpbacks in the inside waters.

Pacific White Sided Dolphins had also been showing up.