Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is getting over 401-thousand dollars from the federal government to help employers create summer jobs for students.

MP Alistair McGregor says the funding includes an additional $161,763 for the year, all through the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The program provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Interested businesses can apply to the program until January 20th.