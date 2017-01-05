The CVRD has filed an application for leave of the Surpreme Court of Canada. The leave would have the Supreme Court of Canada review the latest BC Court of Appeal decision to allow landfill operations to continue at the contaminated soil facility in Shawnigan Lake.

CVRD CAO Brian Carruthers says South Island Aggregates and its partners will have 30 days to respond to the application, after which the Supreme Court will decide whether it will hear the appeal.

The BC Court of Appeal ruling in November reversed the March 21st BC Supreme Court order finding that the contaminated soil landfill was not a permitted use under the CVRD zoning bylaw. That decision meant the landfill could continue its operations.