The Province and the BCTF have come to an agreement as a result of the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on restoring some of the provisions in the teacher’s contract.

The province has agreed to provide school districts with 50 million dollars to get the ball rolling on hiring teachers and specialty teachers where they are needed right now.

Mike Bernier, Minister of Education says this agreement doesn’t conclude the discussions with the BCTF but is a first step….

Bernier says the funding is for the 2016-17 school year and is equivalent to compensation for about 1,100 teachers.

The actual number of teachers hired will be determined by districts, local unions, and the hiring process.