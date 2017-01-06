The Cowichan Valley School District is waiting on the specifics from the BC government on how much funding they will receive to hire new teachers for the remainder of the school year.

The province announced a 50 million dollar boost to school districts to hire teachers and student supports, as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on class size and composition.

Superintendent Rod Allen says while they haven’t received exact numbers yet, they are estimating between 14 and 15 new positions may be added locally.

This funding can add up to 11-hundred new teaching positions across the province for the remainder of this school year.