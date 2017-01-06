This year’s influenza vaccine did contain some coverage for the current strain of the virus that’s making its way up the Island.

Medical Health Officer, Dr. Paul Hasselback says there is still time to get a flu shot, but time is running out.

He says the H3N2 Influenza A strain has been simmering for a the last couple of weeks on the Island with the first outbreaks on the south Island beginning just before Christmas.

Now, Hasselback says, it’s moving into the Cowichan Valley and northward.

His best advice….wash your hands, sneeze and cough into your elbow, do what you can so you don’t spread the virus around and if you do feel sick stay home.