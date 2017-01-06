Lake Cowichan residents are concerned after all three doctors from Brookside Medical Clinic have posted notice of their departure later this year.

Valerie Nichol is the Executive Director at the Cowichan Division of Family Practice. She says it’s not the first time they are faced with this situation.

She says their departure is not a reflection on the community of Lake Cowichan.

There are two other physicians operating in Lake Cowichan at Lakeside Medical Clinic and Nichol says there are other physicians in the Cowichan Valley that are accepting new patients. She says the recruiting process for replacement physicians has already begun.