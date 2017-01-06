A earthquake hit off the north end of the Island has seismologists paying a little more attention.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 180 km off the coast of Part Hardy early Friday morning.

Earthquake Seismologist Taimi Mulder says stronger earthquakes like this are a little more concerning than others.

Mulder says it’s always good to be prepared in case an earthquake does strike. She says securing furniture and belongings in your home, as well as packing water, food and blankets in an emergency kit are extremely important.