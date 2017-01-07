BC’s Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Minister says the U.S. International Trade Commission has announced a finding of injury in the softwood lumber dispute.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is continuing its investigation into Canada and Canadian softwood lumber producers.

Steve Thomson says the dispute can only be described as unfounded allegations of unfair trade practices and says time after time B.C. s forest policies have been found to be trade compliant.

140 communities in BC rely on the forest sector.